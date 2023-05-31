wrestling / News
World Tag Team Championship Match Set For Impact Against All Odds
Impact Wrestling has set Ace Austin and Chris Bey’s next World Tag Team Championship defense for Against All Odds. The company announced on Wednesday that the champions will defend their titles against The Good Hands at the show, which takes place on June 9 in Columbus, Ohio. The event will air on Impact! Plus, Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube and FITE
The updated card for the show is:
* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact World Title #1 Contender’s 8-4-1 Match: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey vs. The Good Hands
* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
