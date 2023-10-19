World Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For AEW Collision

AEW has added a World Tag Team Championship match and more to this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Miro vs. Action Andretti

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

If Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal Gets a ROH World Championship Match.