World Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For AEW Collision

October 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 10-18-23 Image Credit; AEW

AEW has added a World Tag Team Championship match and more to this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Miro vs. Action Andretti
* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett
If Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal Gets a ROH World Championship Match.

