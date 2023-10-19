wrestling / News
World Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For AEW Collision
AEW has added a World Tag Team Championship match and more to this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Miro vs. Action Andretti
* Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett
If Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal Gets a ROH World Championship Match.