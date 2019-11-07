wrestling / News
World Tag Team Championship Match Set For AEW Full Gear
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has set a World Tag Team Championship Match for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear PPV. Private Party beat The Dark Order on tonight’s episode to earn a spot in the match alongside Lucha Bros and champions SCU.
The show takes place on Saturday from Baltimore, Maryland and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after Dynamite ends.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT
- Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW