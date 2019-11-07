wrestling / News

World Tag Team Championship Match Set For AEW Full Gear

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear

– AEW has set a World Tag Team Championship Match for this weekend’s AEW Full Gear PPV. Private Party beat The Dark Order on tonight’s episode to earn a spot in the match alongside Lucha Bros and champions SCU.

The show takes place on Saturday from Baltimore, Maryland and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after Dynamite ends.

