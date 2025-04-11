World Tag Team Championship Match Set For WrestleMania 41

The War Raiders will put the World Tag Team Championships on the line at WrestleMania 41. Adam Pearce announced in a new video posted to Twitter on Friday that Erik and Ivar will defend their championships against The New Day at next weekend’s two-night PPV.

Pearce noted that after beating the War Raiders via DQ, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wouldn’t stop calling him for a title shot and he ended up signing the match.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19th and 20th from Las Vegas on Peacock and Netflix internationally.