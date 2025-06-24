wrestling / News

World Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

June 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, it was announced by Adam Pearce that the New Day will defend their titles against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & JD McDonagh on next Monday’s show.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which as previously noted will start two hours early at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

