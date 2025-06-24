wrestling / News
World Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 24, 2025 | Posted by
The World Tag Team Championships will be on the line on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. On Monday night’s show, it was announced by Adam Pearce that the New Day will defend their titles against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & JD McDonagh on next Monday’s show.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which as previously noted will start two hours early at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.
someone add liv to this photo ❤️@YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4tKxOFe24e
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Names Preferred Opponents For WWE Night Of Champions, SummerSlam
- Latest Details On WWE Night Of Champions Status
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown