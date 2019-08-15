wrestling / News
World Tag Team Championship Title Match Set For ROH Honor For All
August 14, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rock N’ Roll Express will get a ROH World Tag Team Title match at ROH Honor For All. ROH announced on Wednesday that the former NWA World Tag Team Champions and WWE Hall of Famers will get a title shot against the Briscoes at the show. You can see the announcement post below.
The show takes place on August 25th from Nashville, Tennessee and will stream for HonorClub.
