wrestling / News

World Tag Team Championship Title Match Set For ROH Honor For All

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Honor For All

– The Rock N’ Roll Express will get a ROH World Tag Team Title match at ROH Honor For All. ROH announced on Wednesday that the former NWA World Tag Team Champions and WWE Hall of Famers will get a title shot against the Briscoes at the show. You can see the announcement post below.

The show takes place on August 25th from Nashville, Tennessee and will stream for HonorClub.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rock N' Roll Express, ROH Honor For All, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading