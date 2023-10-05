wrestling / News
World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For AEW Collision
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship match and more for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT at a special 7 PM ET start time:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Sullivan on Adam Copeland Debuting in AEW, His Age Not Being an Issue
- Mick Foley Evaluates LA Knight and Kevin Nash’s Verbal Feud
- Matt Riddle Responds To Newly-Corroborated Story Of ‘Stripping Down’ In Women’s Locker Room At Indie Show
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos