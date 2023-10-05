wrestling / News

World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For AEW Collision

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Championship match and more for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT at a special 7 PM ET start time:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
* Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

