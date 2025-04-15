World Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Championships on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin will defend their titles against the Gates Of Agony on Wednesday’s show.

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card Entrant

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony