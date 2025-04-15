wrestling / News

World Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-16-25 WTTT Image Credit: AEW

The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Championships on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin will defend their titles against the Gates Of Agony on Wednesday’s show.

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card Entrant
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony

