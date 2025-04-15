wrestling / News
World Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite
The Hurt Syndicate will defend their World Tag Team Championships on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin will defend their titles against the Gates Of Agony on Wednesday’s show.
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card Entrant
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Gates of Agony
THIS WED. 4/16#AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru
LIVE, 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
AEW World Tag Team Titles
The Hurt Syndicate vs Gates of Agony@FightBobby + @SheltyB803 have accepted the challenge of@TheKaun + @ToaLiona and they will put the titles on the line at… pic.twitter.com/Rq2nje4GF4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2025
