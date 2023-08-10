wrestling / News
World Tag Team Title Match Confirmed For AEW All In
AEW has confirmed the World Tag Team Championship match for All In later this month. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that FTR will defend their Championships against the Young Bucks at the August 27th show in Wembley Stadium.
The match is the third between the two teams, with each team having a win under their belt. We’ll have an updated lineup for All In after tonight’s show.
Sunday, August 27#AEWAllIn
London @wembleystadium
6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT@AEW World Tag Team Title Match@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs@youngbucks
As announced tonight on #AEWDynamite, on the biggest stage in pro wrestling,
FTR will defend the World Tag Team Title vs Young Bucks! pic.twitter.com/5CZ1Zp36Vp
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 10, 2023