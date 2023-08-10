wrestling / News

World Tag Team Title Match Confirmed For AEW All In

August 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In WTTT Image Credit: AEW

AEW has confirmed the World Tag Team Championship match for All In later this month. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that FTR will defend their Championships against the Young Bucks at the August 27th show in Wembley Stadium.

The match is the third between the two teams, with each team having a win under their belt. We’ll have an updated lineup for All In after tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All In, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading