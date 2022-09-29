wrestling / News
World Tag Team Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
September 28, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a three-way Tag Team Title match and more for Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. The following matches are set for this week’s show, which airs on TNT:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade
* RUSH vs. John Silver
* Lee Moriarty vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale
* HOOK appears
