World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor has added three new matches to ROH Final Battle, including a World Tag Team Title match and more. The company announced on Monday that Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham will defend their Tag Team Championships against PCO and Mark Briscoe, as well as Gresham defending his ROH Pure Title against Flip Gordon.

In addition, the newly-returned Mike Bennett will team with his old friend Matt Taven against The Righteous on the show, which takes place on December 18th in Baltimore, Maryland.

The updated card for the PPV is below:

* ROH World Championship Match: Brody King vs. Rush

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor & Soldiers of Savagery vs. Bandido, Rey Horus, and Flamita

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Winner of the Four Corner Survival Match vs. Dragon Lee

* ROH World Tag Team Championships Match: PCO and Mark Briscoe vs. Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Flip Gordon vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Four Corners Survival Match For ROH TV Championship Shot: Tony Deppen vs. Josh Woods vs. LSG vs. Dak Draper

* Pure Rules Tag Team Match: TBA vs. TBA

* EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Righteous