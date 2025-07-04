wrestling / News

World Tag Team Title Match Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

July 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor TTT Image Credit: ROH

The ROH World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Supercard of Honor next weekend. The Infantry won a #1 contender’s match on this week’s ROH on HonorClub to earn a shot at the Sons of Texas on the show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Friday night on HonorClub, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Infantry
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

