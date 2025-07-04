World Tag Team Title Match Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

The ROH World Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Supercard of Honor next weekend. The Infantry won a #1 contender’s match on this week’s ROH on HonorClub to earn a shot at the Sons of Texas on the show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs next Friday night on HonorClub, is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Infantry

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther