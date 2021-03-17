wrestling / News
World Tag Team Title Rematch Set For Impact Rebellion
The Good Brothers will get their rematch for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at Rebellion in April. It was announced on tonight’s Impact Wrestling that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will face FinJuice, who defeated them at Sacrifice for the titles, in a rematch for the belts.
During the segment, it was also noted that FinJuice are heading back to Japan, where they will be defending the Impact World Tag Team Championships in NJPW.
Impact Rebellion takes place on April 24th and airs live on PPV.
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG want a rematch but they're going to have to wait until April because FinJuice are headed back to Japan. #IMPACTonAXSTV @THEdavidfinlay @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/QWTxvXyc6q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will get their rematch against FinJuice on April 24th at #IMPACTRebellion! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/3Fal8qI7nz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021
