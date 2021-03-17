World Tag Team Title Rematch Set For Impact Rebellion

The Good Brothers will get their rematch for the Impact World Tag Team Titles at Rebellion in April. It was announced on tonight’s Impact Wrestling that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will face FinJuice, who defeated them at Sacrifice for the titles, in a rematch for the belts.

During the segment, it was also noted that FinJuice are heading back to Japan, where they will be defending the Impact World Tag Team Championships in NJPW.

Impact Rebellion takes place on April 24th and airs live on PPV.