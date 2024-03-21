World Tag Team Title Tournament Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a World Tag Team Title Tournament quarterfinal for next weekend’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Wednesday’s Rampage that FTR will take on The Infantry in a quarterfinal matchup in the tournament.

The Infantry defeated Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a wild card bout on last week’s Collision to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on March 30th and airs on TNT. There is no episode of AEW Collision this weekend due to the NBA.