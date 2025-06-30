wrestling / News

World Tag Team Titles Change Hands On WWE Raw

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Judgment Day WWE Raw 6-30-25 Image Credit: WWE

We have new World Tag Team Champions following this week’s WWE Raw. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated the New Day on Monday’s show to win the titles. Balor hit Xavier Woods with the Coup De Grace to get the pinfall and win the titles.

This marks the second reign for Balor and McDonagh with the titles and ends The New Day’s run at 72 days. New Day beat The War Raiders for the championships at WrestleMania 41 night one.

