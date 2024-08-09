wrestling / News
World Title Bout & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
August 8, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced a World Championship Match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The following matches have been announced for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
More than one referee will be involved
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
NEXT WEEK on an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/iA3upbf4O6 pic.twitter.com/6Ii3tbgHxe
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024