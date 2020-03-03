wrestling / News

World Title Challenger Revealed For ROH Supercard of Honor

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor 2020

We now know who will be challenging for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor. ROH has announced that Flip Gordon will face the reigning champion at the show, which takes place on April 4th in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania week.

Gordon will face the winner of the World Title match at ROH 18th Anniversary, where RUSH will defend the title against Mark Haskins.

