wrestling / News
World Title Challenger Revealed For ROH Supercard of Honor
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
We now know who will be challenging for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor. ROH has announced that Flip Gordon will face the reigning champion at the show, which takes place on April 4th in Lakeland, Florida during WrestleMania week.
Gordon will face the winner of the World Title match at ROH 18th Anniversary, where RUSH will defend the title against Mark Haskins.
. @TheFlipGordon fights for the ROH World Championship at #SUPERCARDOFHONOR April 4th in Lakeland, Florida!
Now the question is… who will walk into Lakeland as ROH World Champion to face Flip? Will it be the new ROH world champion @rushtoroblanco? #WatchROH to find out! pic.twitter.com/Z8ddVn9v2R
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring Reportedly Set For March
- Cody Comments On Neck Tattoo, Says More Details Coming In ‘Road to Denver’ Video
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’