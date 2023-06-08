World Title Eliminator Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a World Title Eliminator match and more for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. TBA

* Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite

* Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony vs. Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, Darby Allin & Sting