World Title Eliminator & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced matches, including a World Championship Eliminator match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight
* Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH

