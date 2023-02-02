World Title Eliminator & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches, including a World Championship Eliminator match, for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for the episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. AR Fox & Top Flight

* Bryan Danielson vs. RUSH