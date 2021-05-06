World Title Eliminator, Title Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a World Championship Eliminator match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. SCU

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Miro

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double or Nothing

* Jade Cargill interview