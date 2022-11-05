World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Revealed on AEW Rampage

The World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off next week, and the brackets were revealed on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following brackets for the eight-man tournament, which will culminate at AEW Full Gear with the winner getting a World Championship match at Winter Is Coming:

& Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page

& Bandido vs. RUSH

& Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks

& Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin

The tournament kicks off on next week’s Dynamite.