World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV

Mark Briscoe will defend the ROH World Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on this week’s episode that Briscoe will defend the World Championship against The Beast Mortos on next week’s show.

Briscoe laid out the challenge to Mortos due to Mortos having scored a pin against him on the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite during a six-man tag team match. Paul Wight then made the match official.

ROH TV airs next Thursday on HonorClub.