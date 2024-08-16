wrestling / News
World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s ROH TV
August 15, 2024 | Posted by
Mark Briscoe will defend the ROH World Championship on next week’s episode of ROH TV. It was announced on this week’s episode that Briscoe will defend the World Championship against The Beast Mortos on next week’s show.
Briscoe laid out the challenge to Mortos due to Mortos having scored a pin against him on the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite during a six-man tag team match. Paul Wight then made the match official.
ROH TV airs next Thursday on HonorClub.
'Conglomerating hard as usual' #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) calls out The Beast Mortos (@Taurusoriginal)
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/gn8eiB1gBz
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 15, 2024