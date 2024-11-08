wrestling / News
World Title Match Announced For TNA Turning Point
November 7, 2024 | Posted by
Nic Nemeth will defend his TNA World Title against Eddie Edwards at Turning Point later this month. TNA announced on Thursday that Nemeth will defend his title against Eddie Edwards at the show after Edwards pinned Nemeth in the tag team main event of last week’s Impact.
The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on November 29th and airs on TNA+.
