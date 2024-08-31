World Title Match Announced For TNA Victory Road 2024

Nic Nemeth’s next TNA World Championship defense is set for Victory Road 2024. In a digital exclusive posted to Twitter after tonight’s TNA Emergence, Nemeth cut a promo for the crowd where he addressed Moose saying that he was coming for the World Championship.

Nemeth took shots at Moose and said he was protected by The System, but that he would take Moose on at Victory Road, pin him and prove he was the best. The match has since been confirmed by TNA.

TNA Victory Road takes place on September 13th and airs live on TNA+.