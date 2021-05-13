World Title Match, Casino Battle Royale Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

The card for AEW Double or Nothing is filling out quickly, with the AEW World Title match and Casino Battle Royale set as of tonight’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Orange Cassidy and PAC go to a no-contest in their World Title Eliminator match, and Tony Schiavone announced that the World Championship match would take as a triple threat match between Cassidy, PAC, and champion Kenny Omega.

The finish of the match saw Cassidy hit with a Liger Bomb, after which he needed medical attention. Don Callis then distracted PAC, allowing Kenny Omega to hit him in the back of the head to cause a double countout. After the match, Schiavone announced the triple threat.

In addition, the Casino Battle Royale was announced with the winner getting a title shot. Christian Cage and Matt Sydal both announced themselves for the match.

Double or Nothing takes place on May 30th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card for Double or Nothing after tonight’s show.