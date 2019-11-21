World Title Match, Cody’s Return & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite willk feature a World Championship match, the return of Cody and more. It was announced on tonight’s episode that Chris Jericho will defend the AEW World Title against Scorpio Sky. In addition, Cody will make his return and PAC will face Kenny Omega.

The full updated card for next week’s episode, which takes place in Chicago and airs live on TNT.

* AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal Finals: MJF vs. Hangman Page

* Cody returns