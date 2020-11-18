wrestling / News
World Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode, including an Impact World Title match. On tonight’s show, the following was announced for next week:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock
* Knockouts Tag Title Tournament continues
* Johnny Swinger faces Wrestler’s Court on suspicion of shooting John E. Bravo
