World Title Match and More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode, including an Impact World Title match. On tonight’s show, the following was announced for next week:

* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock
* Knockouts Tag Title Tournament continues
* Johnny Swinger faces Wrestler’s Court on suspicion of shooting John E. Bravo

