World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground

February 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Undeground 3-7-23 Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced a World Title match and more for next week’s episode of MLW Underground. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s show for next week:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Lance Anaoa’i
* Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club
* Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

MLW Underground airs Tuesday night on Reelz.

