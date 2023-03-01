wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW Underground
February 28, 2023 | Posted by
MLW has announced a World Title match and more for next week’s episode of MLW Underground. The following bouts were announced on tonight’s show for next week:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Lance Anaoa’i
* Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club
* Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu
MLW Underground airs Tuesday night on Reelz.
