World Title Match & More Set For ROH Supercard Of Honor

ROH has announced several other title matches for next month’s Supercard Of Honor. The company announced during this week’s ROH Global Wars Mexico that the following full card is set for the show, which takes place on July 11th and airs on HonorClub:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Infantry OR Top Flight

* ROH Women’s World Championshi Match: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther