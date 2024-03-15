World Title Match & More Set For TNA Rebellion

Nic Nemeth will challenge Moose for the TNA World Championship at Rebellion next month. TNA announced on Thursday that Nemeth will get a title shot against Moose at the April 20th show, while Speedball Mountain will challenge Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards of The System for the TNA World Tag Team Titles.

The preview reads:

TNA Wrestling presents Rebellion LIVE April 20th on pay-per-view from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

With Moose leading the charge as World Champion, The System have been running roughshod over TNA Wrestling since their formation at Hard To Kill. But it was on the very same night in Las Vegas that a disruptor by the name of Nic Nemeth arrived on the scene, delivering a superkick to Moose and sending shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. After vanquishing Steve Maclin at Sacrifice, Nemeth set his sights on adding yet another championship milestone to his long list of accolades – but The System got to him first. As Nemeth and Speedball Mountain celebrated a victory, they were jumped by Moose and TNA World Tag Team Champions Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, who sent a physical message to the “Wanted Man”. We can now confirm that at Rebellion, Nic Nemeth will challenge Moose for the TNA World Championship in a blockbuster first-time-ever showdown.

Mike Bailey and Trent Seven, now known as Speedball Mountain, have found success in TNA Wrestling’s stacked tag team division. After aligning themselves with Nic Nemeth to fight back against Steve Maclin and the Rascalz, Speedball Mountain were targeted by the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards of The System. As the group led by TNA World Champion Moose continues to dominate, Speedball Mountain will have a chance to shake things up when they challenge Myers and Edwards for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at Rebellion. Myers and Edwards dethroned ABC to become the new champions at Sacrifice. Meanwhile, Bailey and Seven are no strangers to singles championship gold, and their innovative offense as a duo could be the key to victory.

Stay tuned for more Rebellion news and match announcements.