World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including an Impact World Championship bout. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s episode for next week’s show:
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
* No Disqualifications Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve
* Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo.
