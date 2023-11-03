wrestling / News

World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 11-9-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced three matches for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including an Impact World Championship bout. The company announced the following matches during tonight’s episode for next week’s show:

* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
* No Disqualifications Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Crazzy Steve
* Tasha Steelz vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading