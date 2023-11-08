wrestling / News

World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr

November 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 75 EC3 Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced three title matches and more for next week’s NWA Powerrr. The company announced on this week’s episode that the following matches are set for next week:

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Talos
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Mo Jobari
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The King Bees
* Blake Troop vs. Koa Laxamana

