wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s NWA Powerrr
November 7, 2023 | Posted by
The NWA has announced three title matches and more for next week’s NWA Powerrr. The company announced on this week’s episode that the following matches are set for next week:
* NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 vs. Talos
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino vs. Mo Jobari
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Empowered vs. The King Bees
* Blake Troop vs. Koa Laxamana
