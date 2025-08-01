wrestling / News

World Title Match & More Set For TNA Emergence

July 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Emergence 2025 WT Image Credit: TNA

TNA has a World Championship match and more set for TNA Emergence next month. The company announced the following on this week’s Impact for the show, which takes place on August 15th and airs on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Moose
* TNA X Division Championship Match: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander
* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

