wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
September 30, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods
* Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook: Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Recalls Donahue Appearance in Mr. McMahon: ‘I Enjoy Confrontation’
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Rip Rogers Bullying Him During a Match
- Eric Bischoff On AEW’s Lack Of Build For Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
- Vince McMahon Wanted to Broadcast Stephanie & Triple H’s Wedding on PPV, Stephanie Refused