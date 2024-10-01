wrestling / News

World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 10-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a World Heavyweight Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods
* Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook: Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

