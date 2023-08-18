wrestling / News
World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 17, 2023 | Posted by
The Impact World Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact! Insider on YouTube:
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers
* ABC vs. The Good Hands
* Deaner vs. Laredo Kid
* Trinity vs. Jody Threat
* Chris Sabin vs. Samuray Del Sol
