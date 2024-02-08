wrestling / News
World Title Match Official For AEW Revolution
Samoa Joe now knows his challengers — note the plural — for his World Championship defense at AEW Revolution. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite saw Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland do battle in a #1 contender’s match for the right to challenge Joe at the March PPV. The match ended in a draw and after the bout, Tony Schiavone announced that per Tony Khan, Joe will defend his title against both men in a three-way bout.
AEW Revolution takes place on March 3rd and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card for the show after Dynamite ends.
Straight from Tony Khan, it will be a three way match at #AEWRevolution for the #AEW World Championship!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | #HangmanAdamPage | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/1yRtFZIwjP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024
