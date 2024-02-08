World Title Match Official For AEW Revolution

Samoa Joe now knows his challengers — note the plural — for his World Championship defense at AEW Revolution. Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite saw Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland do battle in a #1 contender’s match for the right to challenge Joe at the March PPV. The match ended in a draw and after the bout, Tony Schiavone announced that per Tony Khan, Joe will defend his title against both men in a three-way bout.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 3rd and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card for the show after Dynamite ends.