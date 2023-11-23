World Title Match Official For AEW Worlds End

MJF will officially defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at Worlds End. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Samoa Joe came out to cash in on the World Title shot that MJF promised him for helping defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear but MJF told Joe to “blow him.”

Adam Cole then implored his buddy to keep his word and MJF said he’d defend the belt, but Joe said he wanted the champion at 100% so it wouldn’t happen tonight. The match was then set for Worlds End.

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th in Long Island and airs live on PPV.