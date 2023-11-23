wrestling / News
World Title Match Official For AEW Worlds End
MJF will officially defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at Worlds End. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Samoa Joe came out to cash in on the World Title shot that MJF promised him for helping defend the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear but MJF told Joe to “blow him.”
Adam Cole then implored his buddy to keep his word and MJF said he’d defend the belt, but Joe said he wanted the champion at 100% so it wouldn’t happen tonight. The match was then set for Worlds End.
AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th in Long Island and airs live on PPV.
First, the Devil arrived, and now-
Samoa Joe!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/FVppyEXbeU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023
Joe wants to make sure that MJF is a man of his word!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/g8njqOQhi9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023
