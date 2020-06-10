wrestling / News
World Title Match Official For Impact Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling has announced the Impact World Championship match for Slammiversary, and it’ll be a five-person bout. On tonight’s episode of Impact, Scott D’Amore announced that Tessa Blanchard will defend the title against Ace Austin, Trey, Michael Elgin, and Eddie Edwards.
Austin earned a title shot last week after winning the #1 contender’s tournament, while Trey was scheduled to be in the tournament finals but was attacked backstage by parties still unknown. Elgin demanded a title shot, while Edwards came out and said you had to fight for your shots in Impact.
Blanchard has not appeared on Impact TV since before Rebellion in March, as she’s been in Mexico with her fiance Daga. Slammiversary takes place on July 18th and airs live on PPV.
