World Title Match Official For MLW SuperFight

The MLW World Championship match for next month’s SuperFight is set. MLW announced on Tuesday that Alex Kane will defend his championship against NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima at the show, which takes place on February 3rd in Philadelphia.

Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane MLW World Title Fight signed for SuperFight Feb 3 in Philly

A monumental title fight has been signed as the main event for SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+!

It will be history in the making February 3rd. The man who propelled MLW to the international stage in the league’s infancy and made the top title in MLW truly a WORLD Heavyweight Championship 21 years later dances with destiny.

Satoshi Kojima, the first-ever MLW World Heavyweight Champion looks to complete his homecoming mission by becoming the first-ever TWO time MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Standing in his way is a the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane.

The fight captain of the Bomaye Fight Club has devastated and dominated all since winning the belt. Choking out a who’s who, including: Jacob Fatu, Hammerstone, Matt Cardona, Willie Mack and Richard Holliday, Kane has distinguished himself as a world class grappler and ferocious fighter.

With Don King as the guiding light promoter for Kane’s ascension and Mr. Thomas deploying masterful fight plans dissecting every challenger, Kane is the gold standard in Major League Wrestling.

Now, 2 decades after his meteoric rise in MLW, Satoshi Kojima makes his move on regaining the title he helped to establish from 2002 to 2003.

The stage is set for a collision course as both champion and challenger seek to etch his name in the history books.

Will the legend of Kojima continue or fade to black as Kane topples perhaps the greatest threat to his title yet?