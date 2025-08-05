wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor
August 5, 2025
Bandido will defend his ROH World Title against Hechihero at Death Before Dishonor later this month. Tony Khan announced the match on Twitter on Monday, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on August 29th and airs live on HonorClub.
ROH Death Before Dishonor
2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA
Friday, 8/29
ROH World Title@BandidoWrestler vs @_ReyHechicero
Hechicero made it known at #ROHSupercard that he wants Bandido’s ROH World Championship, and they'll fight for the title at #ROHDBD in Philly on Friday, 8/29! pic.twitter.com/xH7GFbFafK
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2025