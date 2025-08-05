wrestling / News

World Title Match Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor

August 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Death Before Dishonor WT Image Credit: ROH

Bandido will defend his ROH World Title against Hechihero at Death Before Dishonor later this month. Tony Khan announced the match on Twitter on Monday, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on August 29th and airs live on HonorClub.

