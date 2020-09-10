World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer on the one-year anniversary of Dynamite. AEW announced on Wednesday that the title match that Archer earned in his Casino Battle Royale win at All Out will take place on October 14th, which has been designated as the anniversary show. Dynamite actually debuted on October 2nd of last year.

As of now, that is the only match announced for the show, which will air on TNT.