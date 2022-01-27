wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
The AEW World Championship will be defended in a Texas Deathmatch in two weeks on Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that Hangman Page will defend his championship against Lance Archer in the stipulation match, which Archer asked for. Page was surprised by the stipulation but quickly accepted the match.
The match will take place on the February 9th episode of Dynamite from Atlantic City, New Jersey and airs live on TBS.
A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
