World Title Match Set For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks

The AEW World Championship will be defended in a Texas Deathmatch in two weeks on Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that Hangman Page will defend his championship against Lance Archer in the stipulation match, which Archer asked for. Page was surprised by the stipulation but quickly accepted the match.

The match will take place on the February 9th episode of Dynamite from Atlantic City, New Jersey and airs live on TBS.