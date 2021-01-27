wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For Impact No Surrender
We officially have our Impact World Championship match for No Surrender next month. Impact announced on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Rich Swann had challenged Tommy Dreamer and will defend his World Title against the ECW alum at next month’s Impact! Plus event.
No Surrender airs on February 13th on Impact! Plus. Also set for the show are the Good Brothers defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Private Party.
BREAKING: On @THETOMMYDREAMER's 50th birthday he will challenge @GottaGetSwann for the IMPACT World Championship on February 13th at #NoSurrender!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2021
