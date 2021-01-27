wrestling / News

World Title Match Set For Impact No Surrender

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
No Surrender

We officially have our Impact World Championship match for No Surrender next month. Impact announced on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that Rich Swann had challenged Tommy Dreamer and will defend his World Title against the ECW alum at next month’s Impact! Plus event.

No Surrender airs on February 13th on Impact! Plus. Also set for the show are the Good Brothers defending the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Private Party.

