World Title Match Set For Impact Rebellion (Video)
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
Tessa Blanchard’s opponents for Impact Rebellion are officially set. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards fought to a tie in the final match of their best of five series to determine the next contender to Blanchard’s Impact World Championship. Edwards rolled Elgin over into a pinfall while in the crossface but tapped out as the three-count was made.
Blanchard then showed up and said she’d defend against both competitors, and thus the match was made official. You can see a video from the match below. The show is set for April 19th; the World Championship match is the only confirmed bout yet.
