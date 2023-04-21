World Title Match Set For Impact Under Siege

Steve Maclin’s World Title defense at Impact Under Siege is officially set. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Maclin will defend the World Championship against PCO. You can see the full announcement by Impact below:

New IMPACT World Champion Steve Maclin Under Siege by PCO, Monstrous Showdown Set for May 26th

At Rebellion, Steve Maclin defeated KUSHIDA to become IMPACT World Champion for the very first time. But during his Changing of the Guard Ceremony, Maclin revealed that his mission would not be complete until he defeated a Canadian in their home country of Canada, just like he planned to do to Josh Alexander. Maclin laid out an open challenge to any Canadian, and it was answered by perhaps the most frightening Canadian on the entire IMPACT roster, PCO. With IMPACT President Scott D’Amore backing him up, Perfect Creation One demolished Maclin’s personal security force, sending a threatening message to the new IMPACT World Champion. Now Maclin and PCO are set to collide at Under Siege in a monstrous main event. What will happen when these two explosive forces go head-to-head with the IMPACT World Title on the line?

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will be Under Siege LIVE May 26th from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario streaming on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Tickets are on-sale now at Eventbrite.ca.