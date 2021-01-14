wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has set a World Heavyweight Championship match for next week’s MLW: Fusion. Jacob Fatu will make his first defense of the MLW World Title against ACH on next Wednesday’s show.
In addition, the February 17th episode is the previously-reported “Filthy Island” event.
MLW: Fusion takes place next Wednesday and airs on YouTube, Fubo, and DAZN.
More Trending Stories
- Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW