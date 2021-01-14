wrestling / News

World Title Match Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion

MLW has set a World Heavyweight Championship match for next week’s MLW: Fusion. Jacob Fatu will make his first defense of the MLW World Title against ACH on next Wednesday’s show.

In addition, the February 17th episode is the previously-reported “Filthy Island” event.

MLW: Fusion takes place next Wednesday and airs on YouTube, Fubo, and DAZN.

MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

