World Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle
Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship defense is official for next month’s Final Battle. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli issued a challenge to Jericho for the title. Jericho initially declined until Matt Menard suggested that if Castagnoli loses the match, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society and be a sports entertainer again. Jericho agreed with the stipulation and Castagnoli accepted.
The match is the first set for the PPV, which airs on December 10th live from Arlington, Texas.
The main event for #ROHFinalBattle is SET! It’s Champion @IAmJericho vs. @ClaudioCSRO for the @ringofhonor World Championship LIVE on PPV on December 10! But if Claudio loses, he must become the new member of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWRampage: Black Friday is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/438hHE9QLM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2022
