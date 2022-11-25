wrestling / News

World Title Match Set For ROH Final Battle

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho ROH Final Battle AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship defense is official for next month’s Final Battle. On tonight’s episode of Rampage, Claudio Castagnoli issued a challenge to Jericho for the title. Jericho initially declined until Matt Menard suggested that if Castagnoli loses the match, he has to join the Jericho Appreciation Society and be a sports entertainer again. Jericho agreed with the stipulation and Castagnoli accepted.

The match is the first set for the PPV, which airs on December 10th live from Arlington, Texas.

