World Title Match Set For Impact Against All Odds

Steve Maclin’s Impact World Championship challenger is set for Against All Odds next month. Alex Shelley won a Six-Way Scramble against Moose, Eddie Edwards, Yuya Uemura, Jonathan Gresham, and Frankie Kazarian at Under Siege to earn a World Title shot at the next Impact! Plus Event. Maclin retained his title in the main event against PCO.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs on June 9th and will be live on Impact! Plus, FITE+ and Impact Ultimate Insiders on YouTube.