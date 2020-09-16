wrestling / News
World Title Match Set For Impact Bound For Glory
We have a World Championship match set for this year’s Impact Bound For Glory. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Eric Young will defend his title against Rich Swann. Swann has been out of the ring since Young injured him in storyline at Slammiversary, and the story of the match is that Swann is coming back to get revenge on Young for himself as well as Eddie Edwards and Tommy Dreamer, both of which have been brutally assaulted by Young in recent weeks.
Impact Bound For Glory takes place on October 24th and will air live on PPV.
