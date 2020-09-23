World Title Match Set For Impact! Plus Victory Road

Impact has announced a World Title match at the Impact! Plus Victory Road event. On tonight’s show it was announced that Eric Young will defend the Impact World Title against Eddie Edwards in a rematch from a few weeks ago when Young defeated Edwards to win the championship.

The match was announced after Edwards came down to the ring to make the save after Young repeatedly assaulted Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake, then put his hands on Scott D’Amore when D’Amore came down to try and break it up.

Impact Victory Road airs on October 3rd as an Impact! Plus-exclusive event.